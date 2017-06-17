A spokeswoman reads a signed statement by Camille Cosby, the wife of Bill Cosby, in the moments after a judge declared a mistrial in the sex assault case against the legendary comedian.

A publicist read this statement on behalf of Camille Cosby outside the courthouse on June 17, 2017, after a mistrial was declared in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case:

"How do I describe the District Attorney? Heinously and exploitively ambitious.

How do I describe the judge? Overtly and arrogantly collaborating with the District Attorney.

How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical.

How do I describe many, but not all, general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truths for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life.

Historically, people have challenged injustices.

I am grateful to any of the jurors who tenaciously fought to review the evidence; which is the rightful way to make a sound decision....ultimately, that is a manifestation of justice, based on facts, not lies.

As a very special friend once stated, "truth can be subdued, but not destroyed."

Moreover, I express humongous gratitude to counselors Brian McMonagle and Angela Agrusa for their hard work. Mr. McMonagle for his passionate and powerful articulations of truths; Ms. Agrusa for her thorough research to bolster Counsel McMonagle; to Mr. Andrew Wyatt for his unequivocal skills in public relations; to our team, who worked diligently and intelligently; to our staffs for their continuous commitment to our family and me....and to our children, grandchildren, and other family who loves us...and to our dear friends and supporters, who never gave up on us, despite it all."

Camille Cosby



