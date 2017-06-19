In this file photo, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff speaks with Perry Taylor, Jr while visiting Sandy Springs Field Office to thank volunteers for his Georgia's 6th Congressional District campaign on June 17, 2017 in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

A special congressional election in Georgia is currently billing at an estimated $40 million and counting between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel, reported NBC News.

The 6th congressional district has been held by Newt Gingrich, Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA), and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, who left the seat open when he joined Trump’s Cabinet.

So when the contest heated up, people paid attention — partly because it is seen as a referendum on Trump and possibly an early indicator of how the midterm elections could go next year.

