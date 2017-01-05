House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. administers the House oath of office to Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., during a mock swearing in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

A Twitter poll by ardent Obamacare foe Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on whether the health-care law should be repealed backfired big-time Wednesday as lots more people — a whole lot more people — tweeted "No," rather than "Yes," CNBC reported.

Blackburn posted the poll Tuesday, asking people their views on repeal, and requesting that they retweet their support for killing Obamacare if they favored repeal.

She also asked in that tweet what people want to see as a replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

When the poll closed Wednesday, a whopping 84 percent of the nearly 8,000 votes were for "No" on the question of repeal.