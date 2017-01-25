City Councilman Sworn in, Captain America Shield in Hand

The newest San Jose councilman, Lan Diep, held a Captain America shield as he was officially sworn into office on Tuesday. Diep is a self-described comic nerd and told NBC Bay Area he takes the job seriously, but takes himself less seriously and wanted to do something fun. (Published 3 hours ago)

A new San Jose city councilman held a Captain America shield as he was sworn in on Tuesday night, telling NBC Bay Area that the Marvel Comics character "embodies the ideas of America."

Lan Diep, a Republican legal aid attorney who is the son of refugees, received cheers after he said "I do solemnly swear" when the clerk asked if he would defend his oath of office.

In an interview after the meeting, the proud comic book geek and Houston-born son of Vietnamese refugees said that Captain America stands for the "kinds of things I strive for: equal justice, fair play and democracy."

Diep won a council seat on his second try, after losing in 2015, though the 2016 vote is still being contested. He's been recognized by presidents Barack Obama and George H. W. Bush, after moving to Mississippi to help people affected by the BP oil spill.

Diep was born in Houston to parents who fled Vietnam. He came to San Jose in 1999 and graduated from Independence High School, the University of California, San Diego and the University of the Pacific's McGeorge School of Law, according to his campaign website.

Along with his legal work with the Mississippi Center for Justice, Diep has worked as an international broadcaster for Radio Free Asia and the Legal Aid Society in San Jose.

Diep brought the iconic Captain America shield to his swearing-in because "I think it's a symbol of what's positive," he said, "in this darkened political landscape."

While Diep believes "Trump is not a real Republican, and some might say that about me," he said the Captain America stunt was not a specific message to Trump.

"I wasn't trying to protest the president, but it's a reminder of what America aspires to be. In this administration, local government will have more of a role to play in taking care of its citizens," he said. "In that way, realizing that this is the landscape I'm stepping into, I wanted to shine a ray of optimism and levity."

Diep said he wants to wait and see if Trump will actually hold true on many of his campaign promises, like banning Muslims from the U.S. and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, before he passes judgment.

In fact, Diep was out at San Jose's women's march on Saturday. He also attended Obama's farewell address in Chicago this month, according to the Mercury News — Diep was named a White House champion of change in 2011.

Others have found the symbolism of Captain America especially poignant as Trump became a force in American politics.

Vishavijit Singh, a Washington-born Sikh cartoonist, has been dressing as the cartoon character — complete with blue turban — to fight racial stereotypes in the wake of 9/11, according to The Washington Post.

Singh went to Cleveland during the Republican National Convention, dressed in full costume, to continue battling the bigotry that many minority groups have felt with Trump's rise. Singh was also behind the #SendSikhNotetoTrump during the campaign, NBC News reported.

And after Trump was elected president, actor Chris Evans who played the character in the Marvel movies, tweeted, "This is an embarrassing night for America. We've let a hatemonger lead our great nation. We've let a bully set our course. I'm devastated."

Diep told NBC Bay Area he was not directly motivated by either of those causes.

NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull contributed to this report.