9 People Hurt, 2 in Critical Condition From Philadelphia Shooting: Police

Nine people were injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia Saturday night and two of them are in critical condition, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of W. Huntingdon Street.

Eight men and one woman were injured in the shooting, ages ranging from 18 to 26.

The two victims in critical condition were taken to Temple University Hospital.

At least 27 shots were fired, according to police.

Police are unsure of how this incident started. They believe the victims are related and all live in the general area of the shooting. The victims were outside listening to music together at the time of the shooting, police said.

They are expected to brief the public early Sunday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates as elements may change.