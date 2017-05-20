8 Hurt After Plane Collides With Truck on LAX Taxiway

A plane collided with a supply truck Saturday, May 20, 2017, at LAX, injuring eight people inside the truck.

Eight people suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday when a Boeing 737 passenger jet collided with an airport utility truck on a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

The collision happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the taxiway near Runway 25 Right shortly after Aeromexico Flight 642 from Mexico City landed, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The collision caused the utility/supply truck to overturn and all eight people on the truck, six men and two women, were injured, Humphrey said. "The two females are more seriously injured while the males have lesser injuries,'' he said.

The nature of the injuries was not specified.

There were no injuries on the Aeromexico jetliner that had approximately 146 passengers and crew on board, Humphrey said. There was damage to the right wing of the aircraft but there was no fuel spill or fire.