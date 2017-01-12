Parade of Storms Pulls Northern California Out of Drought

A conveyor belt of strong Pacific storms brought enough rain and snow to California early this winter to knock out drought conditions in the northern part of the state, according to this week's U.S. Drought Monitor report.

More than 40 percent of California is out of the drought after several rounds of storms during the wet season, which began Oct. 1, according to the weekly report. The streams of moisture have caused some flooding, but eliminated drought conditions in the northern half of California.

"We're making progress," said NBC4 Southern California forecaster Crystal Egger. "We still have a ways to go. It's not going to happen in just one season."

This time last year, 97 percent of the state was in drought.

Dramatic Photos of California's Drought

Parts of California remain in a fifth consecutive year of drought conditions, but the report cited major improvements for the state's water reservoirs and the critical snowpack in the Sierra Nevada range. That snowpack melts in the spring, then flows into the state's water reservoirs, most of which were above the normal Jan. 10 historic level and rising.

The snowpack level also is well above normal for Jan. 10, according to the Drought Monitor.

The most severe drought conditions -- identified as exceptional drought -- persist in a small part of southwestern California. That leaves about 2 percent of the state under the most severe drought category, marking a significant improvement from this time last year when 42 percent was under exceptional drought.

The Monitor's latest report includes data through Tuesday Jan. 10. More rain and snow arrived Wednesday and Thursday in California. The storms are expected to move out ahead of the weekend.

Floods Swallow Up Homes, Cattle in Hollister, Dozens Rescued

The San Benito County Sheriff’s emergency team rushed to rescue about 50 people from more their waterlogged homes and cars early Wednesday because of rising flood waters — an odd sight in California, which has been stricken by drought for the last half-decade. Ian Cull reports. (Published Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017)