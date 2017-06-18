Deaths Confirmed as Gunmen Attack Mali Tourist Resort

File Photo—A French soldier stands inside a military helicopter during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to the troops of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, northern Mali, Friday, May 19, 2017.

At least two people are dead after gunmen stormed a Western-friendly Mali resort located just outside the nation’s capital Bamako on Sunday evening, authorities said.

One was identified as French-Gabonese, and the other's nationality had not been confirmed, NBC News reported.

Gunfire could be heard and smoke could be seen rising from Le Campement Kangaba in Dougourakoro, a luxury resort popular with Western tourists on the weekends, according to Diakate Benson, a spokesman for the Malian President of the National Assembly.

"Security forces are in place. Campement Kangaba is blocked off and an operation is under way," Security Ministry spokesman Baba Cisse told Reuters. "The situation is under control."

Camille Cosby Calls Out DA, Judge in Prepared Statement