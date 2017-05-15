Honest Company Recalls Baby Wipes Due to Mold

The Honest Company issues voluntary recall of Honest Wipes. Lot number is located on the back of Wipes package.

The Honest Company announced it is voluntarily recalling baby wipes due to the possible presence of mold.

The company, which was co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, says it's unlikely the mold is dangerous and the recall was issued "out of abundance of caution." Consumers are advised to check if the packages of Honest Wipes they purchased are affected in the recall.



The recall includes:

10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276

72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591

288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680

576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540

The wipes were sold separately and included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set and Baby Arrival Gift Set.

The lot number is located on the back of Wipes packages.

The Honest Company said no other products were impacted by the recall. Consumers may return affected products for a full refund.



For more information about the recall can be found online by clicking here.