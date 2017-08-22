This Grand Experiment Could Revolutionize America’s Justice System - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

This Grand Experiment Could Revolutionize America’s Justice System

America’s justice system runs on the exchange of money for freedom. Some say that’s unfair. But can data fix it?

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    This Grand Experiment Could Revolutionize America’s Justice System

    Counties around the country are using “risk assessment tools” to help them decide which suspects should remain behind bars.

    Created by data scientists and criminal-justice researchers, one risk assessment tool — an algorithm used in New Jersey — promises to use data to scrub the system of bias by keeping only the most dangerous defendants behind bars, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

    Six months into this venture, New Jersey jails are already starting to empty, and the number of people locked up while awaiting trial has dropped.

    But it’s also become clear that data is no wonder drug.

    Watch the Moon Eclipse the Sun in Under 3 Minutes

    [NATL] Watch the Moon Eclipse the Sun in Under 3 Minutes

    See a time-lapse of the 2017 solar eclipse in less than three minutes.

    (Published Monday, Aug. 21, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices