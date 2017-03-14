Tillerson Used Email Alias at Exxon to Talk Climate Change

Calling Rex Tillerson an international deal-maker, the Trump transition team announced this morning that the Exxon Mobil CEO is president-elect Trump's choice for secretary of state, despite concern over the CEO's close ties to Russia's president. (Published Monday, Jan. 9, 2017)

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson used an alias email address to send and receive information related to climate change and other matters while he was chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil, Reuters reported.

The office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a letter to a New York state judge on Monday that it found Tillerson used the alias email Wayne.Tracker@exxonmobil.com for at least seven years.

An Exxon spokesman said the company had provided 2.5 million pages of documents in response to a subpoena from Schneiderman's office, which is investigating whether the company misled shareholders and the public about climate change, and would respond to the claims in the letter in court filings.

A State Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter. The letter, seen by Reuters, said Exxon had not previously disclosed the alias account.

