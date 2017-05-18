One person has died after a car slammed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square Thursday, injuring about at least a dozen people, senior officials familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from the Bronx with a history of DWI arrests and license suspensions, was taken into custody after barreling into the lunch-hour crowd near 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue shortly before noon, sources said. Sources said he made a wrong turn on Seventh Avenue and started careening down the sidewalk in the wrong direction, which is why so many were hurt.

In Pictures: Car Slams into Crowd in Times Square

"NYPD personnel are in Times Square after a vehicle ran over several pedestrians a short time ago. Updates to follow. A person is in custody," NYPD spokesman J. Peter Donald tweeted.

Fire officials say a total of 12 people were hurt, but it's not clear if all those victims had been hit by the vehicle. Sources say the number of victims is expected to rise as law enforcement agencies coordinate their rescue efforts.

A cause of the crash is under investigation, and senior law enforcement officials say a preliminary investigation suggests no nexus to terror. Law enforcement sources say tests are being conducted to determine if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. Sources close to the probe say at this time, that's investigator's leading theory given his driving history.

Social media erupted with concern as witnesses described screaming and abject chaos in the Crossroads of the World. Someone tweeted a photo of a maroon-looking sedan halfway on its side after appearing to crash into a traffic pole. Smoke emanated from the hood as pedestrians stood by in horror.



Top News: New French President Appoints Ministers

Witnesses said the vehicle was speeding -- one said up to 80 mph -- at the time of the crash. Live traffic cameras showed a gigantic emergency response in the area; at least five fire trucks cordoned off the intersection immediately near the scene and a line of police cruises, alarms and lights blaring, blocked off traffic near the TKTS booth.

Mayor de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo both tweeted they were headed to the scene.

Top Tri-State News Photos