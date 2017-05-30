Transgender Wis. Student Can Use Boys' Bathroom: Federal Court | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Transgender Wis. Student Can Use Boys' Bathroom: Federal Court

The high school had insisted Ashton use the girls' bathroom or a gender-neutral bathroom in the school's office

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

     North Carolina's Republican-controlled legislature on Thursday voted to undo HB2, the controversial "bathroom bill," and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed the measure into law.

    (Published Thursday, March 30, 2017)

    A federal appeals court in Wisconsin ruled Tuesday that a transgender high school student who identifies as male can use the boys' bathroom, NBC News.

    Asthon Whitaker, 17, is a senior at George Nelson Tremper High School in Kenosha. Though the unanimous decision came the same week he graduates, he said he is still happy.

    "I hope my case will help other transgender students in Kenosha and elsewhere to just be treated the same as everyone else without facing discrimination and harassment from school administrators," he said.

    The high school had insisted Ashton use the girls' bathroom or a gender-neutral bathroom in the school's office. The court argued Ashton's presence in the boy's bathroom posed no more of a risk to privacy than an "overly curious student."

    Watch: Missile Interceptor Test Launched From Vandenberg AFB

    [LA-NATL] Watch: Missile Interceptor Test Launched From Vandenberg AFB

     A missile defense system was launched in a test firing of the technology designed to intercept a missile over the Pacific Ocean. Watch video from the Tuesday May 30, 2017 test at Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

    (Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published at 2:54 AM EDT on May 31, 2017 | Updated at 2:57 AM EDT on May 31, 2017
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices