When President Donald Trump called Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in April, he said Duterte is doing "a great job" handling his nation's drug problems, which have been widely condemned as a bloody, extrajudicial campaign against suspected dealers, according to a Washington Post report.
Trump told Duterte he was doing an "unbelievable job on the drug problem," according to a transcript of the call the Post obtained after being circulated by the government, NBC New reported.
Trump also revealed sensitive military information — two U.S. nuclear submarines were near North Korea — on the call, in which he and Duterte call North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a "madman."
A senior White House official confirmed to the Post that the transcript is accurate. NBC has reached out to the White House for additional confirmation.