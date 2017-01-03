The president-elect took another swipe on Tuesday at the intelligence community that will be under his command in just a few weeks, once again in a tweet, NBC News reported.

Last week Donald Trump had said he would meet with high-level intel briefers this week to hear more about Russian hacking of the U.S. election.

Trump antagonized the intelligence community over the weekend, telling reporters gathered outside his New Year's Eve party that hacking is a "very hard thing to prove" and that he knows "things that other people don't know, and so [intelligence officials] cannot be sure of the situation." Trump promised to reveal what he proclaims to know Tuesday or Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted, "The 'Intelligence' briefing on so-called 'Russian hacking' was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!"

Trump Protests Reports of Russian Hacking

President-elect Donald Trump protests an NBC News report that U.S. intelligence points to Vladimir Putin personally approving a Russian hack of a Hillary Clinton staffer. (Published Friday, Dec. 16, 2016)