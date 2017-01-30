Trump Voters Shrug Off Global Uproar Over Immigration Ban

Many of Donald Trump’s political supporters in parts of the Midwest and South have shrugged off criticism of his immigration order, Reuters reported.
On Friday, Trump signed an executive order that banned immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries --Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen-- for 90 days and halted the entry of refugees 120 days. Protests erupted at airports across the country as Muslim passengers were detained upon landing.
Trump supporters see the ban as an act of protection against terrorist threats and commend the president for sticking to his promises.
Louise Ingram, a 69-year-old retiree from Troy, Alabama, said she forgave the new administration a few "glitches" and wasn't opposed to immigrants. "I just want to make sure they are safe to come in," she said.
“Somebody has to stand up, be the grown up and see what we can do to better check on people coming in,” another Trump supporter in Virginia said. “Just give it a chance.”