President-elect Donald Trump, asked about possible sanctions against Russia in the wake of alleged cyber-attacks during the presidential campaign, replied "I think we ought to get on with our lives."

"I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly, the whole you know age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what's going on," Trump told reporters outside his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, NBC News reported.

"We have speed we have a lot of other things, but I'm not sure you have the security that you need," Trump said. He added that he has not spoken with senators who have called for sanctions.

The comments come as the U.S. is said to be preparing to take retaliatory steps against Russia after political institutions were hacked during the presidential campaign. Those steps could include sanctions.

Trump Rejects Russian Hacking Claims

President-elect Donald Trump is rejecting the CIA's finding that Russia tried to influence the election in his favor. He was also critical of Lockheed Martin, causing the company's market value to drop by $2 billion. (Published Monday, Dec. 12, 2016)