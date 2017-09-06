US Sorry for 'Highly Offensive' Leaflets Dropped in Afghanistan - NBC 6 South Florida
US Sorry for 'Highly Offensive' Leaflets Dropped in Afghanistan

A Taliban commander told NBC News that dropping the pamphlets was "stupid."

    Cpl. George Huley/U.S. Army handout, File
    U.S. soldiers patrol a highway in Afghanistan's Parwan province in this file photo.

    United States military forces apologized Wednesday for dropping leaflets that were considered "highly offensive," NBC News reported.

    They showed a passage of the Quran superimposed over the image of a dog — considered unclean by many Muslims. The pamphlets, which urged people to report insurgents, were dropped in Parwan province on Tuesday.

    "I sincerely apologize. We have the deepest respect for Islam and our Muslim partners worldwide," said Maj. Gen. James Linder, American and NATO special operations forces in Afghanistan, in a statement.

    The move quickly sparked criticism, with a Taliban commander telling NBC News on condition of anonymity saying that dropping the pamphlets was "stupid."

