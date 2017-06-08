British Prime Minister Theresa May responds to the terror attacks in London that killed at least seven people.

The polls opened across Britain early Thursday in the snap election dominated by Brexit negotiations and recent terror attacks, NBC News reported.

Prime Minister Theresa May called for the election in hopes of increasing her Conservative Party's majority in Parliament, which could help her in the negotiations with the European Union.

May said she wants to build a "stronger, fairer and more prosperous Britain." While Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he wants to govern "for the many, not the few."

Voters are choosing 650 lawmakers for the House of Commons. Polling stations close at 5 p.m. ET.