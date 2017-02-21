2 Trains Collide Outside Philadelphia During Morning Commute

Two Market-Frankford Line el trains collided at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby on Feb. 21, 2017, knocking multiple cars partially off the track.

Two SEPTA Market Frankford Line subway trains crashed at the 69th Street Terminal just outside Philadelphia Tuesday morning injuring four people and knocking a few cars off the track.

Upper Darby Police tweeted asking for commuters to avoid the busy terminal after the wreck on looping turnaround tracks, where trains turn around at the end of the line, around 8:30 a.m.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said the trains were out of service at the time of the crash. Four people -- including the train operator and a man asleep on one of the trains -- were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said.

No one was trapped on the trains. "At this time we are not getting reports of any life-threatening injuries to citizens on the train," police tweeted.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead you could see one of the train cars teetering to one side at a 45-degree angle -- its wheels dislodged from the body/truck of the train -- and at least three other cars partially off the track as crews responded.

SEPTA said the trains were out of service at the time. The area where the crash occurred is past the final stop for westbound trains -- an area where trains make a half circle to head to the eastbound tracks.

SEPTA used shuttle buses to get passengers from 69th Street to 63rd Street. Passengers could be seen boarding the buses around 9 a.m.

The crash impacted West Chester Pike, Market Street and Victory Avenue for EMS personnel, police said.