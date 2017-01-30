Warren Buffett Never Spends More Than $3.17 for Breakfast

Warren Buffett, whose $74 billion net worth makes him third richest man in the world, buys his breakfast at McDonald's and never spends more than $3.17 on the meal, CNBC reported.

The 86-year-old Oracle of Omaha orders one of three items during stops at the fast food joint near his home. He pays with exact change that his wife left in a cup, he explains in the new HBO documentary "Becoming Warren Buffett."

"$3.17 is a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit, but the market's down this morning, so I'll pass up the $3.17 and go with the $2.95," Buffett says before ordering a sausage, egg and cheese.