'Everybody Was Running and Screaming': Witnesses Describe Chaos After Manchester Arena Explosion
19 Dead in Explosion at Ariana Grande Show
‘Everybody Was Running and Screaming’: Witnesses Describe Chaos After Manchester Arena Explosion

    British police on Monday said an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena left at least 19 people dead and 50 wounded.

    A possible suicide blast during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester left witnesses stunned Monday night.

    Ivo Delgado, who attended the show at Manchester Arena, told NBC News a loud bang occurred after the event had ended and he was waiting in line to leave. Then he saw smoke, people lying on the floor and someone with a blood face.

    Explosion Reported at Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester Arena

    Goodman/LNP/REX/Shutterstock via AP

    Another witness, Robert Tempkin, described confusion after the bang, told BBC that some people said they'd seen blood, while others believed the sound was the popping of balloons.

    "It was chaotic," attendee Catherine Macfarlane said. "Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out."

