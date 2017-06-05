Video Shows Man Diving Into Moving Car to Save Driver

A quick-thinking Good Samaritan jumped into a moving car on Friday to rescue a driver who was having a medical emergency, and the whole thing was caught on tape.

An Illinois man is being hailed as a hero after he dove through the open window of a moving car to save the driver, who was having a seizure, in a dramatic rescue captured on police dashcam video.



Randy Tompkins, of Dixon, was in his truck Friday afternoon when he spotted a car driving toward him on the wrong side of the road, authorities said.

He noticed that the driver of the slow-moving vehicle was having a medical emergency, so the Good Samaritan jumped out of his vehicle, dove through the passenger side window of the other car and stopped it.

“We want to thank Tompkins for his heroism and for coming to a complete stranger’s aid today,” Dixon police said in a statement.

A video posted by Dixon police on Saturday shows the blue car rolling through the stoplight and nearly hitting other vehicles at an intersection. Officers on patrol trailed the car and turned on cruiser's emergency light.

Dashcam video then shows Tompkins backing up his truck to avoid a collision before coming to the driver's aid. Tompkins is then seen bolting from the pick-up and diving into the imperiled vehicle, putting it in park.

According to The Associated Press, Tompkins put two fingers into the convulsing driver’s mouth to prevent him from swallowing his tongue.

The officers then ran up to the car and called for paramedics to assist the driver. Tompkins and the officers waited until first responders arrived at the scene and took the driver to KSB hospital.