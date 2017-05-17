Robert Mueller, the former director of the FBI, has been named special counsel to oversee the investigation of Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"Special Counsel Mueller will have all appropriate resources to conduct a thorough and complete investigation, and I am confident that he will follow the facts, apply the law and reach a just result," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a statement.

Many members of Congress had a positive reaction to the appointment.

"Mueller is a great selection. Impeccable credentials. Should be widely accepted," Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-UT, said on Twitter.

"A special counsel is very much needed in this situation and Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein has done the right thing. Former Director Mueller is exactly the right kind of individual for this job. I now have significantly greater confidence that the investigation will follow the facts wherever they lead," Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, said in a statement.



"Former Director Mueller is a respected public servant of the highest integrity. The Trump Administration must make clear that Director Mueller will have the resources and independence he needs to execute this critical investigation," Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

"I look forward to hearing from Deputy AG Rosenstein about his decision to appoint a special counsel when he briefs the Senate tomorrow," Sen. Bob Corker, R-TN, said.

Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, says Mueller is a "solid choice." He urged Mueller to follow the facts with "integrity and independence," according to The Associated Press.





