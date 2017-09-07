President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Steve Bannon arrives before a news conference between President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon sharply criticized the Vatican’s support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, saying in a interview the church relies on “illegal aliens to fill the churches,” NBC News reported.

Bannon, who returned as chairman of Breitbart News after being ousted as one of Trump’s top aides last month, added that the Catholic Church had “an economic interest in unlimited immigration.”

“The bishops have been terrible about this. By the way, you know why? You know why? Because unable to come to grips with the problems in the church, they need illegal aliens,” Bannon told CBS' “60 Minutes.”

“They need illegal aliens to fill the churches. That's — it's obvious on the face of it,” Bannon, who is Catholic, continued. “They have an economic interest. They have an economic interest in unlimited immigration, unlimited illegal immigration."

Trump Promises to End 'Death Tax'