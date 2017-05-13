Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly asked his staff for the criminal history of thousands of Haitians living in the United States on protected immigration status as he mulls the decision of whether to extend the program set to expire in July, NBC News reported.
The Trump administration must soon decide whether to renew "Temporary Protected Status" for some 50,000 Haitians currently living in the U.S.
In 2010, the Obama administration granted the status to Haiti after a massive earthquake struck the country, killing an estimated 220,000 and displacing 1.5 million.
The move has raised concerns among immigration advocates who worry about how the information will be used given the administration's more hardline positions on immigration.
Published at 11:37 AM EDT on May 13, 2017 | Updated at 11:39 AM EDT on May 13, 2017