Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly listens to questions during a press conference related to President Donald Trump's recent executive order concerning travel and refugees, January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly asked his staff for the criminal history of thousands of Haitians living in the United States on protected immigration status as he mulls the decision of whether to extend the program set to expire in July, NBC News reported.

The Trump administration must soon decide whether to renew "Temporary Protected Status" for some 50,000 Haitians currently living in the U.S.

Putin Shows Off Musical Talent on Piano in China

Russian state television showed President Vladimir Putin playing the piano in Beijing on Sunday May 14, 2017. Putin tried his hand at the anthems of Moscow and his native St. Petersburg, while he waited to hold talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. (Published Sunday, May 14, 2017)

In 2010, the Obama administration granted the status to Haiti after a massive earthquake struck the country, killing an estimated 220,000 and displacing 1.5 million.

The move has raised concerns among immigration advocates who worry about how the information will be used given the administration's more hardline positions on immigration.