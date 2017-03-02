Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. before the presidential election last year. The new revelation Wednesday raised questions about whether he misled senators who inquired about the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. Back in January, in response to a question from Sen. Al Franken during his confirmation hearing, Sessions said he “did not have communications with the Russians” during the campaign. As attorney general, Sessions overseas the FBI, which is investigating alleged connections between Russia and President Trump’s campaign.

Watch: Sessions Tells Senators He 'Did Not Have Communications With the Russians' During Campaign

After it was revealed Wednesday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign last year, top Democrats quickly demanded that Sessions resign, despite his assertion that he did not discuss campaign issues with the ambassador.

As NBC News reported, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi released a statement: "Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign. There must be an independent, bipartisan, outside commission to investigate the Trump political, personal and financial connections to the Russians."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren sent a series of tweets calling for his resignation as well, saying, "We need it now." She also said that there should be a "totally independent" special prosecutor to investigate Russia.

"Attorney General Jeff Sessions should resign immediately," Rep. Elijah Cummings said in his own statement, "and there is no longer any question that we need a truly independent commission to investigate this issue."

