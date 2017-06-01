Fact Checking Trump's Paris Agreement Speech

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate change accord, which he called unfair to America. He said he “was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

President Donald Trump announced his intention for the United States to leave the Paris climate agreement on Thursday in a lengthy and rambling speech that veered into inaccurate territory several times, NBC News reported.

In his speech, Trump painted a picture of a global cabal dictating America's actions and economy.

"We can't build the [coal] plants, but [China] can, according to this agreement," Trump said.

But the Paris accord doesn't bar America, or any of the countries that are a part of it, from doing anything.