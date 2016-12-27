This photo provided by Rep. Chillie Pingree, D-Maine, shows Democratic members of Congress, including Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., center, during a sit-in on the House floor in June 2016.

Members of Congress would be fined up to $2,500 for taking photos, audio or video on the House floor under new rules proposed by Republicans Monday, NBC News reported.

The proposition comes six months after a dramatic sit-in in the chamber, where Democratic lawmakers, including iconic Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., took part in an hourslong protest for a vote on gun control legislation and live streamed it because it was not being broadcast publicly.

"These changes will help ensure that order and decorum are preserved in the House of Representatives so lawmakers can do the people's work," a spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement Monday.

California Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat who was a leading figure in the June sit-in, tweeted in response, "Bring.It.On."

House Democrats Sing 'We Shall Overcome' After Sit-In

House Democrats, including Civil Rights leader John Lewis (D-GA), sang "We Shall Overcome" after concluding a sit-in protesting Congressional gridlock on gun reform laws. (Published Thursday, June 23, 2016)