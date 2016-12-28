The United States won't waver in its commitment to NATO and Baltic security, Sen. John McCain said Tuesday in Estonia, where he's seeking to soothe anxiety over President-elect Donald Trump's rhetoric, NBC News reported.

McCain told reporters that he and Estonia's leaders discussed the outcome of American election, which he conceded came as a surprise after Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton polled so well in the weeks leading up to the vote.

"But I am convinced and certain that our relationship and [...] the American relationship with NATO, will remain the same," he said.

"I think the presence of the American troops here in Estonia is a signal that we believe in what Ronald Reagan believed, and that is peace through strength," McCain added from Tallinn, the Estonian capital. "And the best way to prevent Russian misbehavior by having a credible, strong military and a strong NATO alliance."

Carrie Fisher Dies at 60

Actress Carrie Fisher, 60, passed away on Tuesday. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016)