Kushner Lying Low After Russia-Related Reports: Source

    Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and one of his senior advisers, has come under FBI scrutiny in the Russia investigation, multiple U.S. officials told NBC News.

    (Published Saturday, May 27, 2017)

    Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is being told to "lay low" in the aftermath of the reports that he sought to set up a secret back-channel with Russia, a White House official told NBC News.

    The official spoke on condition of anonymity and said some staffers were speechless when they learned about reports of a purported Russia back channel.

    NBC News had reported Thursday that Kushner had come under FBI scrutiny in the Russia investigation, with multiple officials telling NBC News that investigators believe Kushner has significant information relevant to the probe.

    The Washington Post reported Friday that Kushner discussed the secure communication channel with the Kremlin and the Trump transition.


