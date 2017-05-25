Kushner Under FBI Scrutiny in Russia Probe: Officials

FILE - White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at the White House, May 3, 2017, in Washington.

Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and one of his senior advisers, has come under FBI scrutiny in the Russia investigation, multiple U.S. officials told NBC News.

Investigators believe Kushner has significant information relevant to their inquiry, officials said. That does not mean they suspect him of a crime or intend to charge him.

Trump Demands NATO Allies Pay More

President Donald Trump scolded allies for "not paying their fair share" at a speech at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday. (Published 6 minutes ago)

The FBI's scrutiny of Kushner places the bureau's sprawling counterintelligence and criminal investigation not only on the doorstep of the White House, but on the cusp of the Trump family circle.