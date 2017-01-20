Obama to Address Farewell Gathering Before Last Flight From Joint Base Andrews | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE
693551185KE00170_Donald_Tru
Inauguration Coverage
Donald Trump Sworn In As 45th President
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Obama to Address Farewell Gathering Before Last Flight From Joint Base Andrews

He plans to address a farewell gathering of staff at Joint Base Andrews before boarding his last flight on the military aircraft that ferries presidents on their travels

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP
    President Barack Obama waves as he leaves the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, before the start of presidential inaugural festivities for the incoming 45th President of the United States Donald Trump.

    Barack Obama, who will continue to live in Washington, is leaving town with his family after the inauguration for a vacation in Palm Springs, California, NBC News reported.

    He plans to address a farewell gathering of staff at Joint Base Andrews before boarding his last flight on the military aircraft that ferries presidents on their travels.

    Obama began his day with a final visit to the Oval Office and goodbye tweets echoing a farewell letter he had penned to the American people.

    "I won't stop," he tweeted. "I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love."

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices