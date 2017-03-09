Obamacare Creators Tell GOP: We Told You So

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., conduct a news conference at the RNC where they discussed the House Republican's new healthcare plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, March 8, 2017.

President Donald Trump said last week that "nobody knew that health care could be so complicated," NBC News reported.

But the aides and advisers who worked on health care for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama — they knew.

"Maybe I should just say karma is a serious thing," said Neera Tanden, who was a top health official in the Obama administration. "Health care is hard. Governing is hard. And Republicans are now living with the fruits of never putting forward a plan and making promises they can't keep."

It's a strange place to be for the Democratic operatives and elected officials who saw their party devastated in part by Obamacare. And some can't help but feel a bit of cosmic justice as they watch Republicans stuck in a policy quagmire they know all too well.