Oprah Winfrey submitted a tape of former Labor Secretary nominee Andrew Puzder's ex-wife describing abuse by Puzder on Winfrey's show. Puzder withdrew his name from consideration for the Cabinet position on Wednesday.

Thirty-year-old domestic abuse allegations may have come back to haunt the already rocky confirmation process of President Donald Trump’s Labor Secretary pick Andrew Puzder, NBC News reported.

Puzder withdrew his name from consideration for the Cabinet position on Wednesday.

His ex-wife Lisa Fierstein appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s show in March of 1990 for a segment about "High Class Battered Women," in which she describes abuse by Puzder while disguised under the name "Ann." Winfrey, a Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama supporter, shared the tape, and other episodes dedicated to discussion of domestic violence, with the Senate Health, Education, labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee.

Fierstein filed a court petition in 1988 alleging abuse by Puzder, but it was dismissed. She has since retracted her allegations, and told the HELP committee that she regrets appearing on the show.