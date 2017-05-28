Protesters Gather Outside 'Alt-Right' Leader's Va. Office

The group regularly protests outside the offices of "alt-right" leader Richard Spencer, but said this one was larger than usual.

Protesters have convened outside Spencer's Virginia offices regularly in recent months, but the organizers said Sunday's gathering was larger than usual. The protest came a day after racist fliers with messages including "Stop the blacks" and "You're losing your country, white man" were found in Alexandria, Virginia.

Sunday's protesters held signs saying "White supremacy not welcome" and "Love not hate."

"It’s particularly important that we lead the way for our kids," said one protester, who gave his name only as Allen. "I would like to believe that some of the explicit racism and implicit racism that’s still around here will be a thing of the past in their generation. But if not, we need to teach them to stand up."

Alexandria residents woke up Saturday morning to find racist flyers on poles and car windows. The images on some of the fliers are the same as those on a white supremacist website that endorses "American fascism."

Mayor Allison Silberberg issued a statement, saying the city denounces "hate speech and hate crimes and discrimination in all forms."

Alexandria police are investigating.

