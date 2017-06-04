In an exclusive interview with NBC New’s Megyn Kelly, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that he had limited personal interaction with former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, despite a widely circulated December, 2015 photo that shows the two sitting next to each other at dinner during an event to celebrate a Russian TV network.

"When I came to the event for our company, Russia Today, and sat down at the table, next to me there was a gentleman sitting on one side," Putin said. "I made my speech. Then we talked about some other stuff. And I got up and left. And then afterwards I was told, 'You know there was an American gentleman. He was involved in some things. He used to be in the security services' ... that's it. I didn't even really talk to him... That's the extent of my acquaintance with Mr. Flynn."

Flynn served as President Donald Trump's national security adviser in the White House for less than a month before he was fired for what the administration said was lying about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to Vice President Mike Pence.