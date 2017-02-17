A Somali man trekked 21 hours as temperatures hovered around 0 degrees Fahrenheit to make it across the northern U.S. border into Manitoba, Canada, CBC, a Canadian news agency reported.
The freezing and exhausted man shared his story with a CBC news reporter at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
"I have a problem. America is [the] problem now," he said, according to the report.
He was eventually picked up by Canadian police who brought him to get medical care.
The man is one of several Somali refugees who have fled into Manitoba since Donald Trump took office, CBC reported. Concerned about their legal status in the U.S., they've braved freezing temperatures on exhausting treks to make it over the northern border.
