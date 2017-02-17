“This man had been wandering in the frigid darkness for 21 hours before crossing the U.S.-Canadian border into Manitoba,” The CBC <a href=“https://www.facebook.com/cbcnews/videos/10154355723107686/”>wrote</a>. “When we found him Mohamed wasn’t even sure he’d made it into Canada.”

A CBC reporter recently came across a Somali refugee who crossed into Canada in cold temperatures. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have reported <a href="http://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/national-international/Desperate-Immigrants-Freezing-Trek-US-to-Canada-413578453.html ">increased cases</a> of illegal immigration into Canada, many from upstate New York. The CBC posted the video to Facebook.

Man Crosses From US Into Canada in Frigid Temps

A Somali man trekked 21 hours as temperatures hovered around 0 degrees Fahrenheit to make it across the northern U.S. border into Manitoba, Canada, CBC, a Canadian news agency reported.

The freezing and exhausted man shared his story with a CBC news reporter at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

"I have a problem. America is [the] problem now," he said, according to the report.

He was eventually picked up by Canadian police who brought him to get medical care.

NBC Journalist Fact Checks Trump During Presser

NBC journalist Peter Alexander fact checked President Donald Trump during a Thursday press conference on a false statement Trump made just moments before. Trump claimed to have won the biggest electoral college... (Published 3 hours ago)

The man is one of several Somali refugees who have fled into Manitoba since Donald Trump took office, CBC reported. Concerned about their legal status in the U.S., they've braved freezing temperatures on exhausting treks to make it over the northern border.