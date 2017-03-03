Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer became the latest lawmaker to call for the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions after Sessions recused himself from any federal investigations involving Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

Congressional Republicans are muting their criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions one day after a handful of key GOP officials broke ranks with him and President Donald Trump over Sessions' contacts with a Russian official.

Since Sessions' decision Thursday to recuse himself from investigations involving Trump campaign contacts with Russia, critical Republicans have either supported his decision or refrained from commenting, NBC News reported.

Democrats, meanwhile, are intensifying calls for accountability, demanding more answers about his and the administration's ties to Russia.

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman was one of a handful of Republicans who called for Sessions to recuse himself on Thursday and now says he is satisfied with the decision.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, is among those who say Sessions should step down.

Sessions planned to file amended testimony on Monday, a Justice Department spokesman said.