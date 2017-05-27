Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and one of his senior advisers, has come under FBI scrutiny in the Russia investigation, multiple U.S. officials told NBC News.

Life was hell in the White House.

The aides and advisers who endured the last major independent investigation at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue say President Donald Trump and his team are not prepared for how miserable their lives are about to become, NBC News reported.

The investigation into former President Bill Clinton wrought havoc on the lives of the White House staff, brought down a sitting governor, and led to the impeachment of a president for only the second time in American history.

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller's is set with the task of looking into Russian meddling in the election and possible ties of the Trump campaign to Moscow. It begins with the start of Trump's presidency, when he has few accomplishments or good will to fall back on, and when the White House is already riven with internal divisions and leaks.