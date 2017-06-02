Climate Scientist Explains: Worst That Can Happen After Paris Withdrawal | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Climate Scientist Explains: Worst That Can Happen After Paris Withdrawal

    (Published Thursday, June 1, 2017)

    President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United States will withdraw from the Paris Agreement, which aims to curb greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat climate chance.

    The move set off a wave of outrage from environmental groups, international allies and business leaders, while garnering support from conservatives.

    But what does it mean for the planet?

    NBC News reached out to Dr. Ben Sanderson, a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, who researches the effects of climate change, for some answers.

    President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate change accord, which he called unfair to America. He said he “was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.” 

