Jeff Sessions in 1999: ‘No One Is Above the Law’

In a 1999 interview with the Washington Journal, then-Sen. Jeff Sessions expressed his concern over allegations that President Bill Clinton lied under oath, saying, “The American people believe no one is above the law.” Sessions is under fire for saying, during his 2017 confirmation hearing for attorney general, that he did not have contact with Russia during the presidential campaign; however, the Justice Department confirmed that he had two meetings with the Russian ambassador.
Published 40 minutes ago