Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, setting off a wave of backlash that has included Democratic calls for a special prosecutor in the investigation.

In an exclusive interview with NBC's Lester Holt, President Donald Trump said that when he decided to fire former FBI director James Comey, he said to himself: "You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story. It's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won."

The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee demanded Tuesday that the FBI turn over all documents it has about communications between President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey, NBC News reported.

U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah sent the letter a few hours after The New York Times reported that Trump asked Comey to end the FBI's investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned in February following reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Earlier in the day, Chaffetz tweeted that he had his "subpoena pen ready."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, said the country "is being tested in unprecedented ways."