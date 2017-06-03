Supreme Court Is Trump’s Best Hope for Reviving Travel Ban | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Supreme Court Is Trump’s Best Hope for Reviving Travel Ban

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer was on the defensive in his Monday afternoon press conference when speaking about President Donald Trump's travel ban appeal and the Kushner family's attempt to recruit Chinese investors for an "investor visa" program. He said "[Kushner] wasn't involved." 

    (Published Monday, May 8, 2017)

    The Trump administration is hoping that the U.S. Supreme Court will grant what the lower courts have so far denied — permission to begin enforcing the president's executive order on travel.

    The government filed papers late Thursday asking the justices to take up its appeal and, in the meantime, to let it enforce the travel ban while the court decides whether to hear a full argument later on the legal aspects of the case.

    The government has some reasons for optimism, NBC News reported.

    The current Supreme Court, back to full strength with the arrival of Neil Gorsuch, is ideologically the most conservative body to consider the issue so far. And it generally, though by no means always, tends to defer to presidents on national security issues.

    98-Year-Old Woman Becomes Louisiana's Oldest Skydiver

    [NATL] 98-Year-Old Woman Becomes Louisiana's Oldest Skydiver

    By the time most people have turned 98-years-old, if they even make it that far in life they have slowed down, but most people aren't Sara Simmonds.

    "Life just keeps getting better and better and better," the 98-year-old resident of Alexandria, Louisiana says.

    Simmonds can keep up with the best of them, even those 30 or even 70 years younger.

    "She's just an inspiration!" says her friend, Carolyn Pate, who has known her for decades.

    Back in March, Simmonds came up with a crazy idea - crazy to a lot of people. She wanted to jump out of an airplane.

    (Published Friday, June 2, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices