'There Was Nothing Casual' About Flynn Warning: Sally Yates

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates appeared before a Senate panel investigating Russian interference on the 2016 presidential election, testifying that Michael Flynn was susceptible to blackmail by Russia.

Fired acting attorney general Sally Yates said in an interview Tuesday night that "there was nothing casual" about the warnings she gave to the Trump administration about then-national security adviser Michael Flynn, NBC News reported.

Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Yates disputed White House press secretary Sean Spicer's description of her warning as a "heads up."

Sessions to Yates in 2015: Would You Stand Up to President?

During Sally Quillian Yates' confirmation hearing in 2015, Jeff Sessions asked her if she would say no the the president if required to do so. Yates said she believes that the attorney general "has an obligation to follow the law and the constitution and to give their independent legal advice to the president." (Published Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017)

"I called [White House councel] Don McGahn and told him I had a very sensitive matter that I needed to discuss with him," Yates said. "He knew that this was serious and that it was important."

President Donald Trump also didn't characterize the warning as Yates did, saying in an NBC News interview that it didn't seem like the Flynn situation was an emergency.