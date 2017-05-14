US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson steps out of a plane upon arrival in Moscow's Vnukovo airport, Russia, Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd that he is not concerned about his independence in the wake of President Donald Trump dismissing James Comey as FBI Director, NBC News reported.

"I have a great relationship with the president," Tillerson said in a "Meet the Press" interview Sunday. "I understand what his objectives are. When I'm not clear on what his objectives are, we talk about it."

Trump fired Comey Tuesday in a move that sparked calls among some Democrats for a special prosecutor to be appointed in the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.