Trump Defends Decision to Pardon Arizona's Arpaio - NBC 6 South Florida
Trump Defends Decision to Pardon Arizona's Arpaio

“Sheriff Joe is a patriot. Sheriff Joe loves our country. Sheriff Joe protected our borders. And Sheriff Joe was very unfairly treated by the Obama administration”

    Getty Images
    In this January 26 2016 file photo, Sheriff Joe Arpaio (L) of Maricopa County, Arizona listens to then presidential-candidate Donald Trump speak to the pressr in Marshalltown, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    President Donald Trump is defending his decision to pardon Joe Arpaio, calling the controversial former Arizona sheriff a "patriot" who loves his country, NBC News reported. 

    During a news conference with the president of Finland on Monday, Trump said Arpaio was not treated well by the Obama administration and had success in his long career for the people of Arizona.

    Arpaio, formerly the longest-serving sheriff in Arizona, faced a possible jail sentence due to a federal conviction stemming from his immigration raids and sweeps aimed at rounding up illegal migrants. 

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago
