Trump Reports Hundreds of Millions in Financial Liabilities

FILE - President Donald Trump arrives before delivering remarks on infrastructure investment and deregulation at the Department of Transportation on June 9, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

The newly released financial disclosure of President Donald Trump reveals how much money he has made, as well as what he's liable for, through April 15.

The U.S. Office of Government Ethics released the 98-page document Friday, and it shows that the president carries at least $315 million in liabilities, including $130 million to Deutsche Bank, as NBC News reports.

Trump last released his financial disclosure in May 2016. He has not released his tax returns.



The disclosure also shows Trump earned nearly $20 million from the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Since Trump won the election, the hotel has become a central symbol of the president's potential conflicts of interest, as some worry it is a route through which the Trump family could receive payments from foreign governments.