1st Amendment Lawyers Tell Trump to Un-block Twitter Users

Seth Meyers discusses the latest developments in the Trump administration, including President Donald Trump leaving the Paris Accord and sounding off on Twitter about the London attack.

A group of First Amendment lawyers sent President Donald Trump a letter on Tuesday asking him to unblock Twitter users he shunned after they disagreed with him, NBC News reported.

The Knight First Amendment Institute, a non-profit representing several Twitter users blocked by @realDonaldTrump, argues that Trump's Twitter space is a "public forum," adding that "the viewpoint-based blocking of our clients is unconstitutional."

The White House did not immediately comment on the letter.

The Institute's efforts come after press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed Monday that the president's tweets should be taken as official statements, which legal experts say bolsters the lawyers' arguments.

White House Defends President's Criticism of London Mayor