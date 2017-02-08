US Visitors May Have to Hand Over Social Media Passwords: DHS | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

US Visitors May Have to Hand Over Social Media Passwords: DHS

The Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told Congress the measure was one of several being considered to vet refugees and visa applicants from seven Muslim-majority countries

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly attends his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to run the Department of Homeland Security on Jan. 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    People who want to visit the United States could be asked to hand over their social-media passwords to officials as part of enhanced security checks, the country's top domestic security chief said, NBC News reported.

    Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told Congress on Tuesday the measure was one of several being considered to vet refugees and visa applicants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

    "We want to get on their social media, with passwords: What do you do, what do you say?" he told the House Homeland Security Committee. "If they don't want to cooperate then you don't come in."

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 52 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices